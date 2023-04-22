GTX Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Garrett Motion, Inc. (GTX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Garrett Motion, Inc. to post earnings of $0.21 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $922 million. Last quarter, Garrett Motion, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.17 on estimates of $0.26. The stock fell by -2.01% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GTX stock has risen by 3.54%.

About Garrett Motion, Inc.

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

