GTEC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation to post earnings of -$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $20.55 million. Last quarter, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.08 on estimates of $0.08. The stock fell by -8.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GTEC stock has fallen by -40.00%.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, It intend to focus on businesses that have their primary operations located in China and formed for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation. The company was founded by Liu Yan Ming on December 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

