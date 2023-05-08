GSL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Global Ship Lease (GSL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $2.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $150.99 million. Last quarter, Global Ship Lease beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on estimates of $1.68. The stock rose by 5.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GSL stock has risen by 9.06%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations. The company was founded on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

