GSBC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Great Southern (GSBC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Great Southern to post earnings of $1.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $58.86 million. Last quarter, Great Southern beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.67 on estimates of $1.49. The stock rose by 3.60% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GSBC stock has fallen by -8.38%.

About Great Southern

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, provides fnancial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

