Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste (ASR) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste (ASR) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste to post earnings of peso90.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at peso6.27 billion. Last quarter, Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of peso85.37 on estimates of peso79.56. The stock fell by -0.03% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, ASR stock has risen by 15.99%.

Is Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for ASR stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $387.90, implying upside potential of 37.10% from current levels.

ASR shares have gained about 28.36% in the past six months.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.