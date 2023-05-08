Groupon (GRPN) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Groupon (GRPN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of -$0.94 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $134.91 million. Last quarter, Groupon missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.38 on estimates of -$0.33. The stock fell by -16.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GRPN stock has fallen by -60.95%.

Is Groupon Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GRPN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $7.38, implying upside potential of 113.29% from current levels.

GRPN shares have lost about -61.43% in the past six months.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. The firm provides marketing services by selling vouchers through online local marketplaces. It operates through North America and International segment. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell on January 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

