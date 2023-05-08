Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Great Elm Capital Corp to post earnings of $0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.72 million. Last quarter, Great Elm Capital Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.30 on estimates of $0.24. The stock rose by 2.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GECC stock has risen by 2.86%.

About Great Elm Capital Corp

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment and acquisition of businesses, securities and assets that has significant long-term value creation. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Real Estate, and General Corporate. The company was founded on December 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.