GRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Gorman-rupp (GRC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gorman-rupp to post earnings of $0.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $157.38 million. Last quarter, Gorman-rupp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of $0.18. The stock fell by -3.68% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GRC stock has fallen by -6.48%.

About Gorman-rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems for use in diverse water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning, military and other liquid-handling applications. The company was founded by J. C. Gorman and Herbert E. Rupp in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, OH.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.