Graham Corporation (GHM) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Graham Corporation (GHM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/01/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Graham Corporation to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $36.5 million. Last quarter, Graham Corporation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.03 on estimates of -$0.10. The stock rose by 6.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GHM stock has risen by 18.31%.

About Graham Corporation

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

