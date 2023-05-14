GMG Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (GMG) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 05/16/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd to post earnings of -A$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at A$50 thousand. Last quarter, Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -A$0.02 on estimates of -A$0.03. The stock fell by -1.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GMG stock has fallen by -22.05%.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd is involved in the production of high-quality graphene used primarily in paints, coolants, and lubricants targeting to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs, and additionally in next-generation battery technology. It is a clean-technology-focused company that aims to offer energy-saving products and solutions and energy storage products, enabled by Graphene manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

