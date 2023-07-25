GLPI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.67 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $355.46 million. Last quarter, Gaming and Leisure Properties beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.70 on estimates of $0.69. The stock rose by 1.04% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GLPI stock has fallen by -1.90%.

Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GLPI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $57.83, implying upside potential of 16.92% from current levels.

GLPI shares have lost about -2.54% in the past six months.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business. The TRS Properties segment includes Hollywood Casino Perryville and Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

