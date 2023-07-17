GL Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Globe Life Inc. (GL) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Globe Life Inc. to post earnings of $2.57 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.37 billion. Last quarter, Globe Life Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.53 on estimates of $2.47. The stock fell by -0.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GL stock has fallen by -8.34%.

Is Globe Life Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GL stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $124.50, implying upside potential of 13.33% from current levels.

GL shares have lost about -8.50% in the past six months.

About Globe Life Inc.

Globe Life, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances. The Supplement Health Insurance segment provides generally guaranteed-renewable and include medicare supplement, critical illness, accident, and limited-benefit supplemental hospital, and surgical coverage. The Annuities segment refers to fixed-benefit contracts. The Investments segment covers the investment portfolio. The company was founded on November 19, 1979 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

