GIS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

General Mills Inc (GIS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/28/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect General Mills Inc to post earnings of $1.07 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.17 billion. Last quarter, General Mills Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.97 on estimates of $0.93. The stock rose by 2.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GIS stock has fallen by -1.80%.

Is General Mills Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GIS stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $85.88, implying upside potential of 5.61% from current levels.

GIS shares have lost about -3.59% in the past six months.

About General Mills Inc

General Mills, Inc. is a multinational food company. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company manufactures and markets branded consumer foods, which it sells through retail stores. Its product categories include convenient meals, ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, super-premium ice creams, yogurt, baking mixes and ingredients, and refrigerated and frozen dough.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.