GILD Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $1.54 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.33 billion. Last quarter, Gilead Sciences beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.67 on estimates of $1.52. The stock rose by 3.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GILD stock has risen by 1.95%.

Is Gilead Sciences Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GILD stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $91.31, implying upside potential of 5.32% from current levels.

GILD shares have gained about 26.79% in the past six months.

About Gilead Sciences

Founded in 1987, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of antiviral drugs used in the treatment of diseases like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and influenza, including Harvoni and Sovaldi. It offers its products under brands including Harvoni, Genvoya, Epclusa, Truvada, Atripla, Descovy, Stribild, Viread, Odefsey, Complera/Eviplera, Sovaldi, and Vosevi.

