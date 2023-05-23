GEBHY Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Genting Berhad (GEBHY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Genting Berhad to post earnings of $0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.51 billion. Last quarter, Genting Berhad missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of $0.08. The stock rose by 1.16% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GEBHY stock has risen by 0.50%.

About Genting Berhad

Genting Bhd. is an investment holding and management company. It operates through the following segments: Leisure & Hospitality; Plantations & Downstream Manufacturing; Power; Property; Oil & Gas; and Investments & others. The Leisure & Hospitality segment includes gaming, hotel, entertainment and amusement, tours and travel related services, development and operation of integrated resorts, and other support services. The Plantations & Downstream Manufacturing segment engages in upstream and downstream operations. The Power segment generates and supplies electric power. The Property segment involves in the property development activities. The Oil and Gas segment explores, develops, and produces oil and gas. The Investments & others segment includes investment and interest income from financial assets. The company was founded by Goh Tong Lim in 1965 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

