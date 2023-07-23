Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc. to post earnings of $0.87 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.79 billion. Last quarter, Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.85 on estimates of $0.79. The stock fell by -8.43% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GEHC stock has risen by 41.64%.

Is Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GEHC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $90.00, implying upside potential of 8.92% from current levels.

GEHC shares have gained about 18.95% in the past six months.

About Ge Healthcare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is a global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator company.

