GDI Integrated (GDI) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

GDI Integrated (GDI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect GDI Integrated to post earnings of C$0.16 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$530.85 million. Last quarter, GDI Integrated missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.40 on estimates of C$0.51. The stock rose by 2.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GDI stock has risen by 2.29%.

Is GDI Integrated Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GDI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$57.00, implying upside potential of 25.22% from current levels.

GDI shares have lost about -7.57% in the past six months.

About GDI Integrated

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc is engaged in the facility services sector. The company’s operating segment includes Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services and Complementary Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Janitorial Canada segment. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provide a wide range of basic janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning, and dusting, as well as other building services including lawn maintenance, snow removal and other. It serves office properties, shopping centers, industrial and institutional buildings, educational facilities, health care centers, airports, hospitals, laboratories, national retail stores, and hotels.

