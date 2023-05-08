Gcm Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Gcm Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gcm Grosvenor Inc. to post earnings of $0.11 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $98.8 million. Last quarter, Gcm Grosvenor Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.12 on estimates of $0.13. The stock fell by -4.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GCMG stock has risen by 4.45%.

Is Gcm Grosvenor Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for GCMG stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.38, implying upside potential of 32.40% from current levels.

GCMG shares have gained about 0.60% in the past six months.

About Gcm Grosvenor Inc.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It intends to focus search on businesses that provide significant opportunities for attractive investor returns. The company was founded on July 9, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

