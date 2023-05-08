Gamehost Inc. (GH) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Gamehost Inc. (GH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gamehost Inc. to post earnings of C$0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$19.4 million. Last quarter, Gamehost Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.19 on estimates of C$0.18. The stock rose by 0.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GH stock has risen by 16.89%.

About Gamehost Inc.

Gamehost Inc is operating in hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta, Canada. The company’s reportable segments are strategic business units that offer different services like the Gaming segment which includes casinos offering slot, VLT, lottery and table games; Hotel segment includes hotels catering to mid-range clients and The Food and Beverage segment operations that are located within the casinos and hotels as a complement to other segments. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Gaming Segment.

