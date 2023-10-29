GAILF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Gail (India) (GAILF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Gail (India) to post earnings of $0.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.11 billion. Last quarter, Gail (India) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.15 on estimates of $0.32. The stock rose by 1.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, GAILF stock has risen by 29.81%.

About Gail (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other. The Transmission Services segment includes natural gas and LPG. The Natural Gas Marketing segment supplies of natural gas include fuel to power plants, feedstock for gas-based fertilizer plants, LPG extraction, and city gas distribution. The Petrochemicals segment manufactures and markets polymers polypropylene, linear low density polyethylene, and high density polyethylene from natural gas. The LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons segment sells gas processing unit products such as LPG, propane, pentane, naphtha, and by-products of polymer plant. The Other segment consists of GAIL TEL, exploration and production, city gas, and power generation. The company was founded on August 16, 1984 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

