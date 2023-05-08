G Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Genpact (G) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Genpact to post earnings of $0.65 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.1 billion. Last quarter, Genpact beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.70 on estimates of $0.68. The stock rose by 0.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, G stock has fallen by -13.69%.

Is Genpact Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for G stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $54.25, implying upside potential of 36.10% from current levels.

G shares have lost about -12.79% in the past six months.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services, and information outsourcing. It focuses on designing and running intelligent operations and transformation services, which provides digital, consulting and analytics services. The company was founded by Pramod Bhasin in 1997 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

