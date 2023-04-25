FTI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

TechnipFMC (FTI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.67 billion. Last quarter, TechnipFMC missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.05 on estimates of $0.03. The stock rose by 6.35% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FTI stock has risen by 17.84%.

Is TechnipFMC Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FTI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $19.44, implying upside potential of 42.84% from current levels.

FTI shares have gained about 27.43% in the past six months.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea, Onshore & Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation. The Onshore & Offshore segment offers designing and project development services. The Surface Technologies segment designs and manufactures products & systems, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in land and offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on December 9, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.