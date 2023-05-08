FTHM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fathom Holdings Inc to post earnings of -$0.23 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $75.95 million. Last quarter, Fathom Holdings Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.63 on estimates of -$0.28. The stock rose by 1.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FTHM stock has risen by 2.33%.

Is Fathom Holdings Inc Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FTHM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $8.50, implying upside potential of 93.18% from current levels.

FTHM shares have gained about 6.02% in the past six months.

About Fathom Holdings Inc

Fathom Holdings Inc is a cloud-based, technology driven, full-service real estate brokerage company. The company primarily operates in the United States residential real estate industry.

