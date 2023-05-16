FTCH Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Farfetch Ltd to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $513.2 million. Last quarter, Farfetch Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.25 on estimates of -$0.34. The stock rose by 11.31% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FTCH stock has fallen by -7.71%.

Is Farfetch Ltd Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FTCH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $10.90, implying upside potential of 167.81% from current levels.

FTCH shares have lost about -56.28% in the past six months.

About Farfetch Ltd

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the provision of technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. It operates through the following segments: Farfetch Marketplace, Farfetch Black and White, Farfetch Store of the Future, and Browns stores. The Farfetch Marketplace runs Farfetch.com website and app. The Farfetch Black and White Solutions relates to white label website solution for luxury brands. The Farfetch Store of the Future delivers technology solutions to retail outlets. The Browns stores involves in management of luxury boutiques. Its products include womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

