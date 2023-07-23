FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation (FIP) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation (FIP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $92 million. Last quarter, FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.40 on estimates of -$0.30. The stock rose by 7.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FIP stock has risen by 21.11%.

About FTAI Infrastructure Incorporation

FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s operations consist of three primary business lines: Ports and Terminals, Railroads and companies and assets participating in global Energy Transition. Ports and Terminals business develops or acquires industrial properties in strategic locations that store and handle for third parties a variety of energy products, including crude oil, refined products and clean fuels. Railroads business primarily invests in and operates short line and regional railroads in North America. Energy Transition business focuses on investments in companies and assets that utilize green technology, produce sustainable fuels and products, or enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.