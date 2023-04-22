FSBC Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $30.1 million. Last quarter, Five Star Bancorp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.77 on estimates of $0.71. The stock rose by 3.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FSBC stock has fallen by -27.31%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a state-chartered bank. It provides a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in Northern California through seven branch offices and two loan production offices.

