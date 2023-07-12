FRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

First Republic Bank (FRC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of -$2.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $894 million. Last quarter, First Republic Bank beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.23 on estimates of $0.90. The stock fell by -49.38% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FRC stock has fallen by -97.11%.

Is First Republic Bank Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FRC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $56.50, implying upside potential of 1,509.69% from current levels.

FRC shares have lost about -97.24% in the past six months.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and primarily operates in the metropolitan areas of the United States. The company provides personalized, preferred business banking, relationship-based preferred banking, real-estate lending, trust and wealth management services.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.