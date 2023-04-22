tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

FRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

First Republic Bank (FRC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $0.95 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.22 billion. Last quarter, First Republic Bank beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.88 on estimates of $1.79. The stock rose by 0.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FRC stock has fallen by -88.28%.

Is First Republic Bank Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FRC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $84.63, implying upside potential of 493.48% from current levels.

FRC shares have lost about -87.25% in the past six months.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and primarily operates in the metropolitan areas of the United States. The company provides personalized, preferred business banking, relationship-based preferred banking, real-estate lending, trust and wealth management services.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

More News & Analysis on FRC

First Republic loses big advisor team to Rockefeller, Barron’s says
The FlyFirst Republic loses big advisor team to Rockefeller, Barron’s says
3d ago
FRC
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on April 19th
ABT
FRC
FRC Stock: The Outlook Remains Uncertain, Says Barclays
FRC
More FRC Latest News >

