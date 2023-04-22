FRC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

First Republic Bank (FRC) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $0.95 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.22 billion. Last quarter, First Republic Bank beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.88 on estimates of $1.79. The stock rose by 0.99% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FRC stock has fallen by -88.28%.

Is First Republic Bank Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FRC stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $84.63, implying upside potential of 493.48% from current levels.

FRC shares have lost about -87.25% in the past six months.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and primarily operates in the metropolitan areas of the United States. The company provides personalized, preferred business banking, relationship-based preferred banking, real-estate lending, trust and wealth management services.

