Forian Inc (FORA) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Forian Inc (FORA) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Forian Inc to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.1 million. Last quarter, Forian Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.16 on estimates of -$0.17. The stock fell by -5.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FORA stock has risen by 43.97%.

About Forian Inc

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences, healthcare payer and provider segments, as well as cannabis dispensaries, manufacturers, cultivators, and regulators.

