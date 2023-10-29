FN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

First National Financial (FN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect First National Financial to post earnings of C$0.88 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$217.23 million. Last quarter, First National Financial beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$1.47 on estimates of C$0.75. The stock rose by 2.67% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FN stock has fallen by -1.38%.

Is First National Financial Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FN stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of C$41.00, implying upside potential of 19.71% from current levels.

FN shares have lost about -7.01% in the past six months.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corp is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian originator, underwriter, and servicer of predominantly prime residential and commercial mortgages. The company controls its First National Mortgage Investment Fund, which manages economic exposure to a diversified portfolio of primarily commercial mezzanine mortgages. Most mortgages originated by First National are funded either by placement with institutional investors or through securitization conduits, in each case with retained servicing. In general, originations are allocated from one funding source to another depending on market conditions and strategic considerations related to maintaining diversified funding sources.

