FLO Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Flowers Foods (FLO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/18/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.55 billion. Last quarter, Flowers Foods missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.23 on estimates of $0.23. The stock rose by 0.78% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FLO stock has risen by 0.11%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Merita. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

