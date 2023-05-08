Flex Ltd (FLEX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Flex Ltd (FLEX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd to post earnings of $0.51 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.21 billion. Last quarter, Flex Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.60. The stock fell by -1.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FLEX stock has fallen by -4.92%.

Is Flex Ltd Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FLEX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $30.00, implying upside potential of 46.34% from current levels.

FLEX shares have gained about 4.54% in the past six months.

About Flex Ltd

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTC), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others. The Communications and Enterprise Compute segment includes telecom business of radio access base stations, remote radio heads, and small cells for wireless infrastructure; networking business; server and storage platforms for both enterprise and cloud-based deployments; next generation storage and security appliance products; and rack level solutions, converged infrastructure, and software-defined product solutions. The Consumer Technologies Group segment offers consumer-related businesses in Internet of Things enabled devices, audio, and consumer power electronics, mobile devices; and supply chain solutions for consumer, computing, and printing devices. The Industrial and Emerging Industries segment comprises of metering infrastructure, energy storage, smart lighting, smart solar energy; and industrial, including semiconductor and capital equipment, office solutions, household industrial, and lifestyle, industrial automation and kiosks. The High Reliability Solutions segment relates to health solutions business and automotive business. The company was founded in May 1990 and is headquartered in Singapore.

