Flex Ltd (FLEX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact UsWebinar Center
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Webinar Center
Plans & Pricing
Pre-Earnings

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Flex Ltd (FLEX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Flex Ltd to post earnings of $0.51 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.21 billion. Last quarter, Flex Ltd beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.62 on estimates of $0.60. The stock fell by -1.77% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FLEX stock has fallen by -4.92%.

Is Flex Ltd Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FLEX stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $30.00, implying upside potential of 46.34% from current levels.

FLEX shares have gained about 4.54% in the past six months.

About Flex Ltd

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTC), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others. The Communications and Enterprise Compute segment includes telecom business of radio access base stations, remote radio heads, and small cells for wireless infrastructure; networking business; server and storage platforms for both enterprise and cloud-based deployments; next generation storage and security appliance products; and rack level solutions, converged infrastructure, and software-defined product solutions. The Consumer Technologies Group segment offers consumer-related businesses in Internet of Things enabled devices, audio, and consumer power electronics, mobile devices; and supply chain solutions for consumer, computing, and printing devices. The Industrial and Emerging Industries segment comprises of metering infrastructure, energy storage, smart lighting, smart solar energy; and industrial, including semiconductor and capital equipment, office solutions, household industrial, and lifestyle, industrial automation and kiosks. The High Reliability Solutions segment relates to health solutions business and automotive business. The company was founded in May 1990 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on FLEX

Flex call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyFlex call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3M ago
FLEX
Opening Day: Hesai scores biggest U.S. debut by Chinese company since Didi
FLEX
Nextracker opens at $30.31, IPO priced at $24
FLEX
More FLEX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on FLEX

Flex call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyFlex call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3M ago
FLEX
Opening Day: Hesai scores biggest U.S. debut by Chinese company since Didi
The FlyOpening Day: Hesai scores biggest U.S. debut by Chinese company since Didi
3M ago
FLEX
Nextracker opens at $30.31, IPO priced at $24
The FlyNextracker opens at $30.31, IPO priced at $24
3M ago
FLEX
More FLEX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >