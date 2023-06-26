FIZZ Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

National Beverage (FIZZ) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/28/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect National Beverage to post earnings of $0.38 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $291.3 million. Last quarter, National Beverage beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.37 on estimates of $0.32. The stock rose by 2.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FIZZ stock has risen by 5.63%.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Faygo, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz and Shasta. The company was founded by Nick A. Caporella in 1985 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

