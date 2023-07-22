Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post earnings of $0.66 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $29.9 million. Last quarter, Five Star Bancorp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.77 on estimates of $0.69. The stock rose by 1.82% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FSBC stock has fallen by -11.37%.

Is Five Star Bancorp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FSBC stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $26.00, implying upside potential of 9.38% from current levels.

FSBC shares have lost about -13.97% in the past six months.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp is a state-chartered bank. It provides a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in Northern California through seven branch offices and two loan production offices.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.