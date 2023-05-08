FIL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Filo Mining (FIL) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Filo Mining to post earnings of -C$0.17 per share. Last quarter, Filo Mining missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.17 on estimates of -C$0.15. The stock fell by -2.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FIL stock has fallen by -6.59%.

Is Filo Mining Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FIL stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of C$29.60, implying upside potential of 32.08% from current levels.

FIL shares have gained about 22.73% in the past six months.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The company has interest in the Filo del Sol Project located in South America.

