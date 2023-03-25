Fgi Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Fgi Industries Ltd. (FGI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fgi Industries Ltd. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $35.7 million. Last quarter, Fgi Industries Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of $0.13. The stock fell by -17.92% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FGI stock has fallen by -14.55%.

About Fgi Industries Ltd.

FGI Industries Ltd is a global supplier of kitchen and bath products. It offers sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items.

