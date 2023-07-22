FFIV Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

F5 Networks (FFIV) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks to post earnings of $2.86 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $698.93 million. Last quarter, F5 Networks beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.53 on estimates of $2.42. The stock fell by -2.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FFIV stock has risen by 2.74%.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc. engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.