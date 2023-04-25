tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

FE Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

FirstEnergy Corp (FE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp to post earnings of $0.61 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.05 billion. Last quarter, FirstEnergy Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.50 on estimates of $0.53. The stock fell by -0.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FE stock has fallen by -1.64%.

Is FirstEnergy Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FE stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $44.00, implying upside potential of 7.71% from current levels.

FE shares have gained about 10.92% in the past six months.

About FirstEnergy Corp

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities and the regulatory assets. The Corporate segment reflects corporate support not charged to FE’s subsidiaries, interest expense on FE’s holding company debt and other businesses that do not constitute an operating segment. FirstEnergy was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

More News & Analysis on FE

FirstEnergy price target raised to $39 from $38 at BofA
The FlyFirstEnergy price target raised to $39 from $38 at BofA
11d ago
FE
FirstEnergy price target lowered to $40 from $42 at Mizuho
FE
FirstEnergy names Brian Tierney as CEO
FE
More FE Latest News >

