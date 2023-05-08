tiprankstipranks
Pre-Earnings

FCNCA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A (FCNCA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A to post earnings of $22.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.15 billion. Last quarter, First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $20.94 on estimates of $22.98. The stock fell by -3.41% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FCNCA stock has risen by 32.49%.

Is First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FCNCA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $1,115.50, implying upside potential of 11.14% from current levels.

FCNCA shares have gained about 19.21% in the past six months.

About First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Class A

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services; Services Charges on Deposit Accounts; Wealth Management Services; Other Service Charges and Fees; Insurance Commissions; ATM Income; and Other. The Card Holder and Merchant Services business lines include interchange fees from customer debut and credit card transactions. The Services Charges on Deposit Accounts business line represent monthly account maintenance and transaction-based service fees. The Wealth Management Services business line comprises sales commissions on various product offerings, transaction fees, and trust and asset management fees. The Other Service Charges and Fees business line encompasses check cashing fees, international banking fees, internet banking fees, wire transfer fees and safe deposit fees. The Insurance Commissions business line focuses in the commissions earned on the issuance of insurance products and services. The ATM income covers customers and non-customers for engaging in an ATM transaction. The Other business line composes several forms of recurring revenue such as FHLB dividends and income earned on changes in the cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance. The company was founded on August 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.

Disclaimer

