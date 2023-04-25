FCN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

FTI Consulting (FCN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect FTI Consulting to post earnings of $1.70 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $795.44 million. Last quarter, FTI Consulting beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.52 on estimates of $1.35. The stock rose by 10.47% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FCN stock has risen by 22.77%.

Is FTI Consulting Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FCN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $229.50, implying upside potential of 15.47% from current levels.

FCN shares have gained about 11.20% in the past six months.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance and Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, and capital needs of clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers law firms, companies, government clients, and other interested parties with multidisciplinary, independent dispute advisory, investigations, data analytics, forensic accounting, business intelligence, risk mitigation services and interim management services for health solutions practice clients. The Economic Consulting segment comprises of the analysis of complex economic issues for use in legal, regulatory and international arbitration proceedings, strategic decision making, and public policy debates for law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties. The Technology segment consists of portfolio of information governance, e-discovery and data analytics software, services, and consulting support to corporations, law firms, courts and government agencies. The Strategic Communications segment designs and executes communications strategies for management teams and boards of directors relating to managing financial, regulatory and reputational challenges, navigate market disruptions, articulate brand, stake a competitive position, and preserve and grow operations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

