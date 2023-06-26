FC Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Franklin Covey (FC) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/28/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Covey to post earnings of $0.17 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $69.63 million. Last quarter, Franklin Covey missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.12 on estimates of $0.13. The stock fell by -18.05% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FC stock has fallen by -27.17%.

Is Franklin Covey Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FC stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $72.00, implying upside potential of 105.01% from current levels.

FC shares have lost about -25.95% in the past six months.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co. engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations. The Education Practice segment includes domestic and international Education practice operations, which are focused on sales to educational institutions such as elementary schools, high schools, and colleges and universities. The International Licensees segment primarily comprised of royalty revenues received from these licensees. The Corporate and Other segment includes leasing operations, shipping and handling revenues, and certain corporate administrative expenses. The company was founded by Brent L. Bishop, Stephen R. Covey and Hyrum Wayne Smith in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.