Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (FATH) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp (FATH) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $40.58 million. Last quarter, Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.03 on estimates of -$0.01. The stock fell by -6.18% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FATH stock has fallen by -52.35%.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp

