FAST Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Fastenal (FAST) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/13/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.53 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.89 billion. Last quarter, Fastenal beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.52 on estimates of $0.51. The stock fell by -0.42% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FAST stock has risen by 26.07%.

Is Fastenal Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for FAST stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $54.33, implying downside potential of -7.68% from current levels.

FAST shares have gained about 21.49% in the past six months.

About Fastenal

Incorporated in 1967, Fastenal Co. is a Minnesota-based company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name.

