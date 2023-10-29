FANUY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Fanuc Corporation (FANUY) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Fanuc Corporation to post earnings of $0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.33 billion. Last quarter, Fanuc Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of $0.13. The stock fell by -1.24% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FANUY stock has fallen by -20.30%.

About Fanuc Corporation

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers. The Robot division markets industrial robots through its subsidiaries. The Robomachine division manufactures robodrill (compact machining centre), roboshot (electric injection molding machine), robocut (wire cut electric discharge machine) and roconsists (ultra precision machine). The company was founded by Seiuemon Inaba in1958 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

