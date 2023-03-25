F-Star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

F-Star Therapeutics, Inc. (FSTX) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/27/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect F-Star Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.61 per share. Last quarter, F-Star Therapeutics, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.84 on estimates of -$0.79. The stock fell by -4.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, FSTX stock has risen by 15.40%.

About F-Star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies for cancer. F-star is pioneering the use of tetravalent bispecific to generate highly differentiated medicines for cancer.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.