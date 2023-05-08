EYEN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Eyenovia (EYEN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/10/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Eyenovia to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. Last quarter, Eyenovia beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.17 on estimates of -$0.21. The stock rose by 11.01% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EYEN stock has risen by 168.22%.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine. The company was founded on March 12, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

