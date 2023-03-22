Express Inc (EXPR) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Express Inc (EXPR) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/24/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Express Inc to post earnings of -$0.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $536.68 million. Last quarter, Express Inc missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.50 on estimates of -$0.29. The stock rose by 38.28% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EXPR stock has fallen by -7.89%.

About Express Inc

Express, Inc. engages as a fashion destination and apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.