EXPO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Exponent (EXPO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.56 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $127.12 million. Last quarter, Exponent beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.44 on estimates of $0.40. The stock rose by 5.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EXPO stock has fallen by -1.38%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc. is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of solutions. It operates through two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific; and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment gives services in the area of environmental, epidemiology, and health risk analysis. The company was founded by Bernard Ross in 1989 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

