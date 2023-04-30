Exp World Holdings (EXPI) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Exp World Holdings (EXPI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/02/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Exp World Holdings to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $861.21 million. Last quarter, Exp World Holdings missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.00 on estimates of $0.01. The stock fell by -2.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EXPI stock has risen by 5.98%.

About Exp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. owns and operates eXp Realty, which is a cloud-based international residential real estate brokerage. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The company was founded by Glenn Darrel Sanford on July 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Bellingham, WA.

