EXLS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Exlservice (EXLS) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Exlservice to post earnings of $1.62 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $377.52 million. Last quarter, Exlservice beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.56 on estimates of $1.48. The stock rose by 1.10% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EXLS stock has fallen by -3.31%.

Is Exlservice Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for EXLS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $184.25, implying upside potential of 10.49% from current levels.

EXLS shares have lost about -2.00% in the past six months.

About Exlservice

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Healthcare; Travel, Transportation, and Logistics; Finance and Accounting; Analytics; and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting services. The company was founded by Vikram Talwar and Rohit Kapoor in April 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

